PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police are investigating the shooting of a 30-year-old man that took place Friday afternoon in the 100 block of East Madison Street in Pittsburg.
Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of the shooting at 2:30 p.m. and found a victim with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Joplin, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
The victim, whose name has yet to be released, had been arguing with two other people in the street just prior to the shooting, police said. During the argument, one of the other two pulled out a handgun and shot him. Both disputants then got into an older model white car and left the scene, police said.
Police said they are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 620-231-1700 or at 620-231-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.