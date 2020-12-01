People in Ewert Park reported seeing a man walking away from a fire he claimed to have set Saturday night in the cab of an old cement mixer truck at G&H Redi Mix, 520 S. Murphy Blvd.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the cab of the truck in flames when police and firefighters arrived shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses told police that the saw a man walking away from the vehicle as it began to burn, Davis said. They asked him if he started the fire and he pulled a lighter out of his pocket and acknowledged that he had done just that as he walked away, Davis said.
The man had not been identified by Monday and no arrest had been made, Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.