Joplin police say they found 3.3 pounds of methamphetamine and 6.3 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle an officer stopped in the parking lot of a hotel early today.
An officer on a directed patrol of the city's hotel district saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn at 3510 S. Range Line Road and ran its license plates. The vehicle's registration came back on a man from Buffalo who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for driving while intoxicated.
The officer contacted the driver, Michael Creel, 35, and took him into custody on the warrant. Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Creel appeared to the officer to be under the influence of narcotics and an officer with a police dog was called to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle and a search was conducted that turned up 1,534.7 grams of meth and 2.892.6 grams of marijuana as well as some drug paraphernalia.
Creel was charged with first-degree trafficking in drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of drugs in addition to having the warrant served on him.
