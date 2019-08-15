A suspicious vehicle report Wednesday night led Joplin police to the seizure of 23 grams of methamphetamine and some marijuana, and the arrest of two suspects.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers set up to watch a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of South Missouri Avenue after it was reported to have passed by a location several times in a manner that led a caller to believe the occupants were looking to steal from a construction site.
Police made contact with the occupants when they returned to the vehicle and a search allegedly turned up the methamphetamine and 31 grams of marijuana in the center console of the vehicle, Jimenez said.
Two men were taken into custody on suspicion of felony drug offenses. But those charges had yet to be filed by the Newton County prosecutor's office late Thursday afternoon.
