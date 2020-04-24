Police were still looking Friday for two suspects involved in a mugging Wednesday at a residence near downtown Joplin that prompted the summoning of a special weapons and tactics team.
One of the suspects, Alyssa M. Guevara, 32, of Bernice, Oklahoma, was charged Friday in Jasper County Circuit Court with first-degree robbery. Her male accomplice apparently has yet to be identified.
Police were called at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to the area of A Street and Moffet Avenue regarding a man reporting that he had been robbed at gunpoint.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge on Guevara, the victim met Guevara on Facebook and agreed to meet her Tuesday at the Motel 6 in Joplin. The next morning, she asked him to pick up a friend of hers at a coin-operated laundry.
Th three of them then went to an address in the 200 block of South Byers Avenue and went inside, where the man pointed a gun at the victim's head while Guevara took his cellphone and wallet. The wallet contained two credit cards and $200 cash, according to the affidavit.
The victim called police and investigators went to the address looking for the suspects. A SWAT team was activated as well. A man not believed to have been involved in the robbery was eventually taken into custody at the address on outstanding warrants, according to police Capt. Nick Jimenez.
But both suspects apparently remain at large. The affidavit filed with the charge on Guuevara states that the victim identified her from a photo lineup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.