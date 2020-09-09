The Newton County prosecutor's office has charged a Springfield man with a felony vehicle tampering charge after he was allegedly caught walking away from a stolen vehicle over the weekend at a Joplin truck stop.
Arien A. Clark, 40, was charged in Newton County Circuit Court with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Police Capt. Will Davis said Clark was arrested Sunday night after the son of a Joplin woman whose car was stolen spotted the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and followed it to the Petro truck stop on the southwest side of the city while calling police.
Davis said officers stopped Clark walking away from the truck stop and arrested him.
