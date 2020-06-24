A man wanted in Utah for a probation violation was stopped and arrested Tuesday in Arkansas in alleged possession of a pickup truck stolen from a Joplin business.
Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said Arkansas State Police arrested David Winfield III, 28, of Ogden, Utah, after nabbing him in alleged possession of a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck belonging to Spire Energy of Joplin. The truck had been reported stolen from the business at 520 E. Fifth St. early Tuesday.
Davis said Winfield was being held in the Washington County Jail in Arkansas on an outstanding felony warrant issued in Utah for an alleged probation violation and on a state charge of possessing a stolen vehicle. He said Joplin police also are seeking a charge of stealing a motor vehicle in Jasper County Circuit Court.
