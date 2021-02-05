A Joplin father accused of slapping his 5-year-old daughter during a domestic disturbance Wednesday night ended up with felony drug and weapon charges being filed on him when his wife purportedly told police he was selling marijuana out of their home.
David E. Bratt, 41, was taken into custody following the slap of his daughter and an ensuing argument with his wife Wednesday night, according to police Cpl. Isaac Costley.
Costley said Bratt's wife informed a detective conducting a follow-up investigation the next day that Bratt was selling marijuana and showed the detective containers of the plants he had in their kitchen. A search warrant was obtained and a handgun was located in a bedroom and seized along with 187 grams of marijuana, Costley said.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office charged Bratt with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in addition to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.
