Police seized almost 2 pounds of marijuana, some methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and counterfeit currency during a vehicle stop late Monday night near downtown Joplin.
Capt. Nick Jimenez, with the Joplin Police Department, said in a news release that officers stopped a driver about 11:30 p.m. at Sixth Street and Moffet Avenue for not having his headlights turned on. The officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and arrested the driver, Benjamin Dover, 37, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on an outstanding warrant.
A search of Dover's vehicle allegedly turned up 837 grams of marijuana, 9 grams of meth, a handgun reported stolen in Joplin and some counterfeit U.S. currency.
Charges were being sought Tuesday on Dover for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, forgery, stealing, being a fugitive from out of state, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of drugs and driving while revoked. A passenger in the vehicle, Breanna Holmes, 24, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was facing possible charges of possession of a controlled substance, stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Jimenez.
