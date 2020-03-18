NEOSHO, Mo. — Two suspects were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday in Newton County during which pounds of methamphetamine purportedly were thrown from the fleeing vehicle.
The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the incident began when narcotics officers tracking a suspected drug trafficker attempted to stop a car on Interstate 49. The driver sped south on I-49 and then west on U.S. Highway 60 to Palm Road, where the car crashed about a quarter-mile south of the highway.
The car stop was being conducted as a joint operation of the District 13 Drug Task Force in Oklahoma, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team in Missouri and the Newton County Sheriff's Department. Narcotics officers and sheriff's deputies were assisted in the pursuit by Seneca police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The sheriff's office said several pounds of meth tossed out of the fleeing car over a 5-mile stretch of the chase were recovered, along with meth found inside the car after the crash.
Arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in drugs, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence were Mallori L. Phillips, 31, of Seneca, and Justin S. Farley, 30, of Neosho.
