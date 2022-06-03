PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge has ordered a rural Powell man to stand trial on a charge that he sodomized a woman six months ago at a residence in rural McDonald County.
Associate Judge John LePage decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Tommy R. Eastburn, 54, to stand trial on a count of first-degree sodomy.
Eastburn is accused of sexually assaulting a female friend on Dec. 15.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, the woman told an investigator with the McDonald County Sheriff's Department that Eastburn was sitting next to her on a couch when he put something over her face that had a strong chemical smell.
The next thing she could recall was waking up to find him sexually assaulting her.
