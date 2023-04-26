A Joplin man is facing vehicular assault charges in connection with a road rage incident late Tuesday morning that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital with an abdominal injury.
Police Capt. William Davis said an 18-year-old pregnant woman from Neosho was taken to a hospital after the car she was riding in with her mother was struck from behind by a pickup truck and spun into a parked vehicle on 32nd Street at Wall Avenue.
The driver of the pickup truck purportedly left the scene of the 11:07 a.m. crash but was arrested at his residence on South Byers Avenue. Damian M. Baggs, 20, was charged with first-degree assault, felony child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
Davis said the injured woman's mother was driving their car northbound on Main Street when she braked for a yellow light at 42nd Street and Baggs, who was behind them in his truck, swung around their vehicle and ran the light.
When the mother resumed driving up Main to 32nd Street, Baggs came back along in his truck, yelling and throwing a water bottle at their car. He then dropped behind them, sped up and rammed their car, causing it to spin out and strike a parked car.
Davis said that after the crash, the suspect purportedly swung back by the victims in his truck, letting them know that in his estimation they received what they deserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.