PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge adjourned the preliminary hearing Wednesday of a Noel man charged with driving while intoxicated in a fatal accident to give the McDonald County prosecutor more time to secure the testimony of a key witness.
Prosecutor Bill Dobbs requested that the preliminary hearing of Sheldon L. Russell, 22, be adjourned for a week after the testimony of the state trooper who investigated the accident May 4 on Missouri Highway 90 in McDonald County that claimed the life of 22-year-old Anna M. Williams, of Arkansas.
Associate Judge John LePage granted the request and set the resumption of the hearing for 1 p.m. on Sept. 11.
State Trooper Jeffrey Day testified at Wednesday's hearing that Russell was already in an ambulance when Day arrived at the scene of the accident on Highway 90 near Brush Creek Road where he found a GMC Yukon lying on its top on the south side of the road.
Day said he tried to speak with Russell inside the ambulance but was unable to elicit a response. The state trooper said he later made contact with Russell a second time at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, where the defendant again declined to make any statement about what happened and refused to allow his blood to be drawn for testing of blood-alcohol content.
Day said Williams appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle and was deceased at the scene. He testified that he concluded that she had been a passenger in the vehicle from the location of her body with respect to the overturned SUV and from what he learned from the first emergency worker to arrive on the scene.
Before he could state what the emergency worker had told him, defense attorney Ross Rhoades objected that any such testimony would be hearsay.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that a Pineville firefighter was the first emergency worker to arrive on the scene. She told the state trooper that Russell was hanging partly out the driver's side door — with his leg apparently trapped between the driver's seat and the center console — when she got there. She also told Day that she asked Russell who was driving and he acknowledged that he was, according to the affidavit.
The hearsay objection forced Dobbs to request an adjournment of the hearing for a week to secure the Pineville firefighter's testimony before the judge's decision on whether to order Russell bound over for trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.