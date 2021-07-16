A Galena, Kansas, man was sentenced this week to seven years in Missouri's prison system on convictions for stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Jace M. Burris, 25, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of stealing, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement calling for concurrent terms of seven years on each of the convictions to be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea arrangement and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.
The convictions stem from a joint investigation by Joplin police and the Cherokee County (Kansas) Sheriff's Department into the theft in August 2020 of a handgun, camera and three pairs of headphones from a vehicle parked at a residence on Iowa Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the camera subsequently was sold to a pawn shop in Joplin, and police were able to develop Burris as the suspect who pawned it. During the serving of a search warrant on his home in Galena, Burris admitted to having committed the thefts and to having sold the firearm, which police consequently were able to recover, according to the affidavit.
Burris has prior convictions in Missouri for a theft in Newton County and a burglary in Jasper County.
