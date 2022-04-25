Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&