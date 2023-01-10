MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has sent a La Russell man to prison for seven years in connection with a 2021 shooting outside a residence in Stotts City.
Casey E. Mathews, 45, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in an agreement limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than seven years. He had faced up to 15 years on both the assault and weapon counts.
Circuit Judge David Cole assessed Mathews concurrent terms of seven years on the assault and weapon convictions and three years for the count of armed criminal action.
The defendant fired .40-caliber rounds outside a residence where his 16-year-old daughter and her mother's boyfriend, John Tune, were on Nov. 14, 2021.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant had been sending threatening messages to his daughter's mother prior to the shooting, warning that he would be coming there to harm Tune. The daughter started to approach the vehicle from which the shots were fired just before the shooting, thinking it was her mother returning to the address after having been in an argument with her, according to the affidavit.
No one was injured in the shooting, but sheriff's deputies recovered three casings at the scene and located bullet holes in an Isuzu Rodeo parked at the address and a nearby metal barrier.
