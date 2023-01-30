A Jasper County judge sentenced a Carl Junction man Monday to four years in prison on a felony firearm conviction stemming from a gun-pointing incident outside a restaurant in Airport Drive.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Cameron M. Campbell, 24, a term of four years for unlawful possession of a firearm with credit for having already served 122 days in jail. Campbell pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 12 in Jasper County Circuit Court in an agreement dismissing a second count of unlawful use of a weapon.
The conviction pertains to an incident April 2 at a restaurant in the 5800 block of North Main Street Road in Airport Drive, where an argument started when Campbell was refused service due to past issues with his presence in the business. As he was leaving, authorities say, he pointed a gun at a large window of the business from the parking lot outside. There were several customers and employees in the restaurant at the time.
According to court records, Campbell is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for unlawful use of a firearm.
