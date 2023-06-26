A judge sentenced a rural Joplin man Monday to some prison time when he pleaded guilty to felony drug and firearm possession charges.
Andrew A. Jordan, 39, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine in a plea deal calling for concurrent five-year terms to be served at the state Institutional Treatment Center with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Jordan the agreed-upon sentence.
The convictions pertain to an arrest Nov. 12 when a Jasper County deputy spotted Jordan walking along Echo Valley Road carrying a shotgun and an ax and stopped to speak with the defendant.
The deputy placed him under arrest when he learned Jordan was on probation for a prior drug conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms. A probable-cause affidavit states that a search of his person turned up a bag containing a small amount of meth and a glass pipe.
