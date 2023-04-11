A Jasper County judge sent a 31-year-old Joplin man back to prison this week on a conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge David Mouton assessed Colby M. Enochs three years when he pleaded guilty to the offense at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The defendant's plea agreement with the prosecutor's office called for a three-year term. The judge ordered that the sentence run concurrently with existing sentences.
Enochs was convicted in 2019 of trafficking in stolen identities and two counts of vehicle tampering, and was granted suspended seven-year terms. His probation was revoked later the same year when he picked up another vehicle tampering charge and an eight-year sentence.
After release from prison, he was arrested Nov. 27 of last year when a Joplin police officer attempted to stop him for riding a bicycle near 12th Street and Byers Avenue without any lighting equipment and he tried to flee. The officer caught him and found a pistol in his waistband.
