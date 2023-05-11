MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 36-year-old man from Mount Vernon pleaded guilty this week to the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl and was sent to prison for four years.
Nicholas A. Woods pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea deal dismissing three other first-degree statutory sodomy counts and a first-degree statutory rape count that he had been facing in the abuse of the girl.
Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed Woods the agreed-upon length of prison sentence.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, the girl first disclosed the abuse to a bus driver in Republic, where police determined that the abuse actually took place in Mount Vernon and turned the matter over to police there.
The girl subsequently told investigators at the Children's Center in Springfield that Woods had been sexually abusing her for about two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.