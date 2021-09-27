A 34-year-old Joplin man with three prior felony convictions received prison time Monday when he pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges stemming from two arrests this year in Webb City.
Joshua A. Allen pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in connection with an arrest Feb. 28 and to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon from an arrest June 10 in a plea agreement dismissing additional counts of possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident that were filed with the most recent arrest.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Allen, who was prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender, concurrent terms of eight years for the drug possession count and seven years for the firearm conviction.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Allen crashed into three parked vehicles with a car the night of June 10 on Oronogo Street in Webb City and was caught trying to run away by witnesses who held him for police.
A loaded pistol was found under the driver's seat of his vehicle, and a bag containing 7 grams of meth purportedly was found on his person.
