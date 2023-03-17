MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora woman was granted probation when she pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor offense in what had been a felony child abuse case.
June M. Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to misdemeanor domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing related felony counts of child abuse and child endangerment. Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and granted Rodriguez a suspended imposition of sentence with one year of probation.
The charges were filed following a Dec. 28 domestic disturbance involving the defendant and her husband that took place in the presence of their two teenage children, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The affidavit states that when the teens tried to intervene and keep her from attacking her husband, she slapped and bit them, and they fled the home in their pajamas to seek refuge at a neighbor's place. Police purportedly observed a bite mark near one of the children's armpit appearing to corroborate at least part of their accounts.
