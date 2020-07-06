A Joplin man has received suspended sentences and probation after pleading guilty to felony drug and gun charges.
Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed Logan P. Baker, 31, terms of five years for delivery of a controlled substance and four years for unlawful use of a weapon at a hearing June 29 but suspended execution of the sentences and placed the defendant on supervised probation instead for five years.
Baker pleaded guilty to the charges March 9 in a plea agreement capping the sentences he might receive at five years and four years, respectively.
The convictions pertain to an arrest May 22, 2019, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on a room at the Economy Inn, 1700 W. 30th St., and seized 16 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and bags commonly used to package meth for sale. They also found a loaded handgun under the pillow of the bed in the room where the defendant was staying.
