A 40-year-old man from Alba was granted a suspended sentence this week when he took a plea offer on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and his daughter.
John M. Mathis was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree domestic assault and child abuse. He avoided the trial by talking a plea offer Monday.
Mathis pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree domestic assault in a deal dismissing the child abuse charge and allowing a suspended sentence. Judge David Mouton assessed Mathis three years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance Oct. 11, 2020, at the defendant's home.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Mathis got into an argument with his girlfriend, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her out of their vehicle. He then hit her in the face with his fist and was on top of her holding her down by her throat when his daughter started hitting him on the back with a baseball bat to try to get him off her. The affidavit stated that he then hit his daughter with his fist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.