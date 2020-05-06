MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge granted an Aurora man suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to two felony counts of domestic assault involving his girlfriend.
Jeremy L. Woodcock, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that allowed suspended sentences.
Circuit Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea deal and assessed Woodcock 10 years on each count, but the judge suspended execution of the sentences and instead placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years with the requirement that he continue receiving mental health counseling.
Woodcock was accused of assaulting his girlfriend on March 29, 2019, and April 7, 2019, pointing a gun at her on the first of the two occasions and threatening to kill her. She told police that she was watching a movie in a room of their house and asked him to come join her. According to a probable-cause affidavit, he refused, became upset and began yelling and cursing at her before finally pulling a gun he was carrying in a holster on his hip and pointing it at her from 5 feet away.
Woodcock threatened to kill her at that point "unless somebody in the house told him not to," according to the affidavit. Her daughter purportedly intervened, begging him not to shoot her mother.
