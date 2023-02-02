A judge has granted a Carl Junction man a suspended imposition of sentences on felony marijuana and resisting arrest convictions in a case where he also initially faced a charge of child endangerment.
Judge Dean Dankelson placed 28-year-old Dylan S. Burns on supervised probation for five years at a hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Burns pleaded guilty to those charges Oct. 20 in an agreement dismissing a related felony child endangerment count, a second count of delivery of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of assault.
The convictions pertain to a traffic stop conducted by police May 7, 2020, in Carl Junction.
The officer who stopped Burns for speeding asked him to step out of the vehicle when he smelled marijuana and learned that Burns had some outstanding warrants, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The defendant purportedly tried to drive off, but the officer was able to grab the steering wheel and direct the vehicle toward a parking lot, where it was brought to a stop with the assistance of a passenger in the vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Burns then tried to flee on foot but was caught and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle turned up about 270 grams of marijuana, 73 controlled prescription pills, 13 grams of mushrooms, four glass bongs and several scales, the affidavit states. Police also found $1,261 in one of his pockets.
