A 40-year-old Carthage man was granted a suspended sentence with probation when he took a plea offer Monday on felony weapon charges.
Theodore J. Pfeifle pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal dismissing a second felony count of property damage and related misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and assault.
Pfeifle's plea deal with the prosecutor's office called for a suspended sentence with probation, and Judge Dean Dankelson went along with the agreement, assessing the defendant four years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and Pfeifle placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges stemmed from an incident Oct. 21, 2020, when Pfeifle confronted his ex-girlfriend, and her boyfriend, Sean Rhoades, pulled the defendant away from her. A struggle ensued after which Pfeifle retrieved an ax from his vehicle and threw it at Rhoades' vehicle, damaging its rear liftgate, according to the affidavit.
The defendant then was charged with picking the ax back up and approaching Rhoades in a menacing manner before getting in his vehicle and backing it into the other man's vehicle as he was leaving.
