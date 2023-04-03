A Jasper County judge granted a Pittsburg, Kansas, man a suspended sentence Monday on a felony assault of his ex-girlfriend at Northpark Mall in Joplin.
Braxton R. Early, 30, had entered an Alford plea Jan. 30 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a charge of second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of third-degree assault and capping any sentence he might receive at no more than four years. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges that a conviction is likely if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Early four years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
On March 7, 2020, Early confronted his ex-girlfriend at Northpark Mall in Joplin and hit her in the face with his fist, knocking her down and causing her to hit her head, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A second woman, who is a friend of the ex-girlfriend, tried to intervene and purportedly was hit in her mouth by the defendant, who then got on top of her and hit her several more times, according to the affidavit.
The ex-girlfriend was treated at a hospital for a laceration to her head, and her friend required three stitches to close a cut on her lip, the document states.
