Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&