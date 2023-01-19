A 22-year-old Guatemalan national residing in Joplin pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case and was placed on probation.
Juan C. Mejia Ramos pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree assault in a case in which he had been facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault.
The defendant's plea deal with the prosecutor's office called for a suspended sentence. Judge David Mouton accordingly sentenced him to four years, with execution of the sentence suspended. He was then placed on supervised probation for five years.
The estranged wife of Mejia Ramos testified at at preliminary hearing less than a year ago that he pulled her hair, hit her and choked her during an argument April 29, 2021, at their residence.
