A Webb City man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced count in a felony weapon case stemming from a domestic disturbance and was assessed a suspended imposition of sentence and probation.
Dominick A. Howard, 22, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and was granted the suspended sentence with two years of probation by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. He is also required to complete anger management counseling or an alternatives-to-violence program.
Howard had been facing a charge of unlawful use of a weapon from an incident May 19 when he pointed a gun at the mother of his child while she was holding their 3-month-old baby and threatened to blow her head off, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He had left their residence by the time Webb City police were summoned but was arrested returning to the address a short time later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.