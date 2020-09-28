A Jasper County judge granted a Neosho man a suspended imposition of sentence Monday when he pleaded guilty to a felony drug count in a drug and weapon case.
Cody D. Winsett, 33, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a second count of the same offense and a count of unlawful use of a weapon. Winsett's plea deal with the prosecutor's office called for a suspended imposition of sentence. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the agreement and granted the defendant the agreed-upon outcome with five years of probation.
The charges stemmed from an arrest the night of April 20 in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that a police officer who saw Winsett shut off his lights and park along a roadway after driving through the lot of a closed business made contact with him and spotted a plastic bag and a gun on the floor behind the passenger seat.
The bag contained some crystal methamphetamine, and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up some alprazolam pills in the center console, according to the affidavit.
