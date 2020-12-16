A Jasper County judge has granted a Wentworth man a suspended imposition of sentence on a felony conviction of unlawful use of a weapon.
Brian P. Blackburn, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 2 in Jasper County Circuit Court, and Judge Dean Dankelson on Monday granted the suspended imposition of sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction pertains to an arrest on Nov. 18, 2019, in Sarcoxie after a police officer came upon a disabled vehicle and learned that its driver, Blackburn, had an outstanding warrant. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the officer located a loaded rifle in the vehicle incidental to arresting him, and methamphetamine and clonazepam pills were found in his possession during booking procedures at the Jasper County Jail.
Two drug possession counts stemming from the arrest were dismissed under terms of the defendant's plea agreement.
