A Joplin woman was granted a suspended sentence this week when she pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Makayla D. Swinson, 31, changed her plea to guilty Monday in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Swinson four years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction pertains to the defendant's attempt to sell a .22-caliber Ruger handgun Feb. 26, 2019, at Brandon's Gun Trading Co. in Joplin.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Swinson presented the gun to the shop owner and a bill of sale was drawn up, which she signed. The shop owner subsequently refused to purchase the gun. According to the affidavit, the attempt to sell the gun was caught on store surveillance video, and Swinson is prohibited from possessing firearms due to felony convictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.