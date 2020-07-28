A Joplin woman received a suspended imposition of sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in an alleged child abuse case.
Kendra K. Mynatt, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended charge of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that called for a suspended imposition of sentence. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
Mynatt had been facing a felony count of child abuse for grabbing a boy by the throat and choking him sometime between May 25 and July 24 in 2018. The allegation came to light in August 2018 and was investigated by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services, with the boy making disclosures during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin.
The boy told investigators that Mynatt hit him with her hand and choked him during argument over explicit music that was being played in a residence where she had care and custody of the victim, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
