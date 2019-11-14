A Jasper County judge granted a Joplin man a suspended sentence Thursday on a conviction for distributing a controlled substance related to a vehicle pursuit three years ago.
Bryan L. Thorpe, 44, had pleaded guilty on May 21, 2018, in Jasper County Circuit Court to the charge of distribution of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing related counts of resisting arrest unlawful use of a weapon. But his sentencing in the case was postponed in July of last year when he was sent to prison on a felony weapon offense committed in Newton County.
A warrant issued for his failure to appear at a 2018 sentencing hearing in Jasper County was not served on him until last month when he was ordered released from custody on the Newton County conviction.
The Jasper County case pertains to a vehicle stop a Jasper County deputy attempted to make on July 25, 2016, on Range Line Road at Zora Street. During a high-speed pursuit, the driver hit a curb in Webb City, and his vehicle became disabled, leading to his arrest. A probable-cause affidavit states that a bag containing 30.6 grams of methamphetamine was found in Thorpe's pocket, and another bag containing 25.4 grams was on the passenger side floorboard of his vehicle. A gun also was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The plea deal Thorpe had accepted in May 2018 called for a suspended sentence, and that's what Circuit Judge Gayle Crane granted him on Thursday, with an underlying prison term of seven years. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.