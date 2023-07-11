An Oklahoma man nabbed two years ago in Jasper County in possession of 5 ounces of methamphetamine has been granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed 57-year-old Robert J. Beam, of Commerce, Oklahoma, a 10-year sentence on a conviction for second-degree trafficking in drugs but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on probation for five years.
Beam entered an Alford plea to the charge April 10 in a plea agreement allowing the suspended sentence and probation. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the probability of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
Beam was arrested March 15, 2021, when a Jasper County deputy stopped a vehicle he was driving in Joplin for a lighting violation and discovered a syringe filled with liquid meth in his pocket. Two small bags of meth and two partially loaded syringes were found in the center console of his vehicle and a search of the truck turned up a duffle bag containing 5 ounces of the drug, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Beam will be required to complete mental health and drug counseling as a condition of his probation.
