A judge granted a Joplin father a suspended sentence and probation Monday on a felony conviction for abuse of his 5-year-old son with a slap to the face that left a bruise.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Matthew P. Sherman, 28, to five years at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court, but he suspended execution of the sentence and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years. Sherman pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 26 in a plea deal promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence.
Sherman slapped his son on Oct. 9, 2018, when the child would not go to bed as instructed, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The slap left a bruise about 2 1/2 inches long on the boy's face and a second bruise inside his ear, according to the affidavit.
