A Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to felony child endangerment in a domestic violence case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
James L. Fuget, 42, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement dismissing two related counts of third-degree domestic assault and calling for a five-year suspended sentence.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Fuget five years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The defendant was accused of dragging his wife by her hair and slamming her head against some kitchen cabinets during a domestic disturbance July 12 of last year at the couple's home on McKinley Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that their 13-year-old daughter tried to intervene by calling 911, but the defendant prevented the call by pushing the girl down and holding her head against a bed.
