A 33-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced count in a felony drug and gun case and was granted probation.
Brandon C. Falls pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a related count of unlawful possession of a firearm and allowing a suspended sentence. The defendant had been facing the more serious offense of delivery of a controlled substance.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Falls five years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges stemmed from an arrest Feb. 4, 2019, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on Falls' residence at 512 N. Mineral St. and seized 36 oxycodone pills, eight Xanax pills, some fentanyl tabs and a syringe containing a clear liquid, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
