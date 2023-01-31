A Joplin father was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he accepted a plea offer Tuesday convicting him of a drug offense while dismissing a related charge of child endangerment.
Truell J. Hendrix Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to felony possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement calling for a five-year suspended sentence. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea arrangement and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
The charges pertained to a July 2 police call reporting two young children unattended and playing in the street near the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Inger Place in Joplin.
Officers responding to the call had the children show them where their home was and found their father asleep on a sofa in their living room. The officers found the floor of the home littered with trash, food items and pet feces, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
During their investigation, they also discovered that Hendrix had a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket, according to the affidavit.
