A 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Joshua Anderson, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and allowing the suspended sentence.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Anderson an underlying term of five years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance Nov. 11, 2020, at a residence in the 1800 block of South Byers Avenue.
The disturbance began when Anderson assaulted his girlfriend, Teresa Henson, and then told her he was going to get a knife and kill himself. Police were called and arrived as Anderson was pulling Henson to the back of their home while armed with a knife.
An officer ordered him to drop the knife, and he was detained and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
