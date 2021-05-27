A Joplin man was granted probation this week when he pleaded guilty to a felony assault of his cousin.
Brett Bowman-Bassett, 22, changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement calling for a suspended imposition of sentence and dismissing a second felony assault charge he was facing in an incident involving his girlfriend.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and granted the defendant a suspended imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation.
The conviction pertains to an incident Oct. 20 at the defendant's home in the 1600 block of South Murphy Avenue. A probable-cause affidavit states that Bowman-Bassett got angry with a cousin and assaulted him, leaving bite marks on his back, scratch marks on his torso and swelling on his forehead from a punch.
The count dismissed in the plea deal stemmed from a domestic disturbance July 10 during which he got mad at his girlfriend and pulled her hair and choked her until she could not breathe after he learned that she had flushed some medication of his down a toilet.
