A 19-year-old woman from Joplin pleaded guilty Monday to a felony weapon charge and was placed on probation in connection with a traffic stop in which a handgun and several ounces of marijuana were seized.
Noela (Nicol) A. Gutierrez-Vasquez, who is listed as homeless on court records, changed her plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of delivery of a controlled substance.
Her plea deal called for a suspended imposition of sentence, which Judge Dean Dankelson granted, placing her on supervised probation for five years.
The defendant was a passenger in a car that Eduardo Macias, 25, of Joplin, was driving Sept. 4 when Macias fired shots at a vehicle occupied by Maico Vazquez near the intersection of North Range Line Road and Zora Street.
When police stopped the vehicle a short time later, a backpack containing 11.6 ounces of marijuana purportedly was found on the floorboard where Gutierrez-Vasquez was sitting and a search of her purse turned up a handgun, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
No one was injured in the shooting, which police characterized as a matter of unprovoked rage on the part of Macias, who has since been sentenced to five years for assault.
