A Joplin mother arrested a year ago on drug and child endangerment charges was assessed probation Monday at her sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Judge Dean Dankelson suspended imposition of sentence on Kacey L. Myers, 31, on a felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine and placed her on supervised probation for five years.
Myers had pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 11 in a plea agreement dismissing a related felony count of child endangerment and allowing the suspended imposition of sentence.
The case pertained to charges filed after Joplin police served a search warrant on Jan. 28, 2020, at the defendant's home on New Hampshire Avenue and located a bag containing meth inside a backpack left in a bedroom where her two children slept, according to a probable-cause affdiavit.
Numerous syringes and needles also were discovered in the bedroom, including an uncapped syringe and needle beneath her infant's crib, according to the affidavit.
