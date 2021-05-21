A 27-year-old Joplin man was granted a suspended imposition of sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in the shooting of a woman a year ago and to a separate firearm offense.
Tyrell D. Harbin changed his pleas to guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a reduced count of second-degree assault in the shooting and wounding of Ariel Divine, 19, of Joplin, and an unrelated count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
Harbin had been facing counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the July 18 shooting incident in the 2900 block of East Ninth Street in Joplin. The assault charge was reduced to second degree and the other count dismissed under terms of his plea deal, with the state agreeing to a suspended imposition of sentences on both convictions.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea arrangement and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
Divine testified at a preliminary hearing in August that she went to the scene of the shooting on East Ninth Street to retrieve some clothes she'd left there. She said she knocked on both the front door and a side door before returning to the front porch, where she suddenly heard gunshots and looked down and saw she was bleeding from her thigh.
She testified that she never saw who shot her, although she acknowledged having made a statement to police identifying Harbin as the shooter. She said on the witness stand that was only because she had been told that Harbin was the shooter. She acknowledged having later contacted him while he was in jail because she wanted to know if it was true because she considered him to be a friend.
In his petition to plead guilty this week, Harbin admitted: "I accidentally shot Ariel Divine through a door."
The illegal weapon conviction pertains to an AK-47 rifle with a sawed-off barrel recovered by Duenweg police from the back seat of a vehicle stopped about two months before the shooting on May 13, 2020.
Harbin, who was in the vehicle with two other people, told police that he had just bought the gun. A search of the vehicle purportedly turned up a small amount of marijuana, a syringe, a stun gun and about 20 pocket knives, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
