LAMAR, Mo. — A 19-year-old defendant who shot another man in the legs May 28 in Lamar was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he accepted a plea offer on assault charges.
Phillip L. Boyd, of Lamar, changed his plea to guilty last week in Barton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault in a plea deal calling for a suspended sentence and dismissing a related count of armed criminal action. Judge David Munton accepted the plea agreement and assessed Boyd 10 years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Boyd shot Bryan Townsend in the legs multiple times at a residence in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue in Lamar where Townsend had accompanied a third man to assist him in moving out. According to a probable-cause affidavit, witnesses told police that Townsend was giving another man present at the residence a hard time about the company he was keeping, which irritated Boyd to the point that he pulled out a small-caliber handgun.
After an exchange of angry words between Boyd and Townsend, the defendant fired the weapon several times into the floor before shooting Townsend in the legs more than once. Boyd fled the residence before police arrived but then returned and was arrested.
