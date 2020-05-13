MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Jefferson City man received a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
Douglas S. Ward Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine in a plea agreement allowing the suspended sentence. Circuit Judge Jack Goodman assessed the defendant an underlying term of 15 years in prison but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation instead for five years.
The plea deal also dismissed related charges of resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license.
Ward was the driver of a vehicle pursued June 18, 2019, by a Jasper County Sheriff's Department transport officer after an incident on Missouri Highway 96 in Lawrence County. The officer was eastbound on the highway when a car driven by Ward passed him and forced a westbound vehicle off the road.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the officer was pursuing the car to try to get its license plate number when it crashed attempting to turn onto County Road 1085. Ward and two other people crawled out of the wreckage but would not comply with the officer's attempts to keep them at the scene. The affidavit alleged that Ward pulled a bag containing meth from his pants pocket and threw it on the ground before he and a second male tried to flee while a female was yelling at the officer.
All three eventually were detained by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, and the discarded bag was found to contain a little more than 3 ounces of meth. Trafficking charges were filed on Ward and the other male occupant, 25-year-old Carl W. Dill II, of Conway. Dill's charges remain pending with the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.