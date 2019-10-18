MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An 18-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a felony drug offense in a plea agreement dismissing a more serious robbery charge that he was facing.
Trevis H. Davis, of rural Verona, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance at a hearing Tuesday in a plea deal calling for a suspended imposition of sentence. Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
The Lawrence County prosecutor's office agreed to dismiss a count of first-degree robbery in exchange for the defendant's guilty plea on the drug offense. Both charges stemmed from an incident July 11, 2018, during which Lauren Robinson was robbed at gunpoint of two iPhones, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Aurora police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle in Aurora after Robinson reported being robbed of her phone by Jason Janssen. She told officers that Janssen had been picked up by Davis and a woman following the robbery. A handgun was found in their vehicle when it was stopped, along with a backpack containing a digital scale, a small amount of methamphetamine and various drug-related paraphernalia.
Davis later told investigators that Janssen was bragging about having robbed Robinson when they picked him up and that he gave Davis one of her phones, according to the affidavit.
Janssen recently pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and received a suspended 10-year sentence.
