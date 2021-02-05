NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man was assessed a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty Friday to a felony assault charge stemming from an injury accident in which he was driving while under the influence of marijuana.
Skylar B. Arnold, 25, changed his plea to guilty in Newton County Circuit Court on a single count of second-degree assault by operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in an injury accident in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
The defendant's plea deal dismissed a second count of the same offense and called for a four-year sentence with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years with the requirement that he submit to substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment. Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.
The conviction pertains to a single-vehicle accident May 15, 2016, on Business U.S. Highway 60 south of Lime Kiln Road in Newton County. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Arnold was the driver of a vehicle that rounded a curve at high speed, ran off the road and struck a utility pole, causing serious injuries to two other occupants, Brittany Helgerson and Christian Kimbrough.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who investigated the accident wrote in the affidavit that he detected a faint odor of marijuana at the scene of the crash and located a glass pipe with marijuana residue in the vehicle along with a jar labeled "THC" with a small amount of marijuana in it. All three occupants of the vehicle, including Arnold, were treated for injuries.
The affidavit states that in a subsequent interview of Arnold, the defendant admitted to the state trooper that he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the day and that the marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle were his.
