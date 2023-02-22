PINEVILLE, Mo. — A rural Pineville man accused of choking his wife and beating and dousing his son with gasoline when the boy tried to come to her defense has been granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation.
Rodney Jones, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday in McDonald County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related felony count of child abuse and calling for the suspended imposition sentence. Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
Jones initially faced a more serious offense of first-degree domestic assault in addition to the child abuse charge.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Jones was intoxicated Sept. 21 when he argued with his wife, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into a bedroom, where he began choking her with his hands.
Their son hit him in the head with a frying pan to get him to stop, and Jones turned on him and punched him several times, according to the affidavit.
Jones then began throwing items into their yard and set them on fire, according to the document. When the wife and son tried to put the fire out, he purportedly doused his son with gasoline and tried to push him into the fire.
The mother and her son finally fled and called for help, according to the affidavit.
